What was supposed to be a happy occasion, quickly turned tragic over the weekend when a small cannon exploded in the backyard of a home in Genesee County.
The cannon, which wasn't loaded with a projectile, was fired in celebration but instead it triggered a fatal explosion.
"It gives a loud bang and it shoots a big puff of smoke," said Michigan State Police Lt. Liz Rich.
Rich talking about a signal cannon. A signal cannon exploded at a baby shower in the Genesee County community of Gaines Township Saturday. 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva, who happened to be near the cannon, died as a result.
"They were just celebrating at the baby shower,” Rich said. “So, he decided to shoot off this cannon he bought at auction. He had done it several other times prior to this. But this time we suspect that they put too much gunpowder into it and fractured the device and the entire cannon exploded. There was about four to five people outside when the explosion happened. And the victim was outside as well about ten to fifteen feet away when a piece of the shrapnel, which went all over the place, hit him in the chest."
Rich says Silva was pronounced dead at the hospital. No one else at the baby shower was hurt. Rich tells us this tragic loss should serve as a cautionary tale to anyone who uses explosives.
"You need to make sure that safety is number one,” she said. “And if you're using a device on a regular basis you have to expect that it's going to have wear and tear and it needs to be inspected before you fire it off."
Rich said the incident is still under investigation.
