The Mount Pleasant State Police Post has been implementing new traffic initiatives to be conducted based on speed, distracted driving and crash reduction, and in doing so, they have also cracked down on other crimes.
This week, Mount Pleasant troopers seized .5 grams of suspected meth during a traffic stop in Evart.
The 36-year-old male was stopped for a traffic violation and a canine unit detected suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, a Mount Pleasant trooper stopped a 15-year-old female travelling 80 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on US-10 near Evart.
The driver did not possess an operator’s license and was the lone occupant of the vehicle. She was turned over to her parents with enforcement action taken.
While assigned to traffic patrol, Mount Pleasant troopers, Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies and the Michigan State Police of Mount Pleasant canine assisted in a joint effort to locate and arrest a parole absconder in Osceola County.
The absconder fled into a wooded area where he was quickly arrested and lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.