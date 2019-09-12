The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post announced it’s offering free active shooter training and building safety assessments to organizations.
Trooper Mark Burch has 21 years of experience with Michigan State Police and has learned from a variety of trainings related to critical incidents including response to terrorist bombings, understanding and planning for school bomb incidents, active shooters, and protected critical infrastructure information program through the Department of Homeland Security
Burch is also certified in Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), Stop the Bleed, and Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM).
MSP said he has presented to schools, colleges, banks, churches, corporate businesses, and retail businesses over the past four years.
Organizations in the Tri-City area that are interested in the training or safety assessment can email Trooper Burch at burchm@michigan.gov.
