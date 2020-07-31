A Michigan State Police Trooper has died after being hit by a drunk driver earlier in July.
Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday evening from injuries sustained during a crash on July 10.
Just before 10 p.m. Starr was in his patrol vehicle on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County when another driver crossed the center lane, hitting his vehicle.
He was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital where he was treated until he died Friday.
“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.
Starr was 33, with a wife and two young daughters.
Charges are pending against the 28-year-old woman from Utah who was driving the other vehicle. She is believed to still be hospitalized.
