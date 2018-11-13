A Michigan State Police Trooper, and pick-up truck driver were taken to the hospital after a morning accident.
Michigan State Police said a trooper was checking on a slide-off on southbound I-75 at M-84 when his cruiser was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
The truck was then hit by another vehicle.
The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.
