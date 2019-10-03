A Michigan State Trooper and two firefighters are credited with saving a woman after crawling into a burning home to save her.
The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was called to help with a Kalkaska house fire on Oct. 2 at around 4 p.m.
Trooper Adam Whited and two Kalkaska Township firefighters arrived at N. Coral Street and found the home filled with smoke, and a fire burning in one of the bedrooms.
Whited and the firefighters crawled through the home, below the smoke, and found Denise Schroeter, 62, unconscious, laying on the kitchen floor.
The first responders were able to pull her from the burning home as more help arrived.
Schroeter was taken to the hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation. She is expected to recover.
Trooper Whited and two firemen who entered the home were also taken to the hospital but have been released.
Witnesses at the scene said Schroeter would have died if not for the first responders' quick actions.
The home’s owner, and Schroeter’s roommate, told officials that five dogs died in the fire, along with three pet birds and two hamsters. She was at work at the time of the fire.
The Kalkaska Department of Public Safety is handling the ongoing investigation.
