A State Trooper from Mid-Michigan was found guilty of domestic violence.
Adam Mullin, 25 from Millington, was found guilty on two felony and two misdemeanor charges related to an assault on a female colleague.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday a jury found Mullin guilty on charges of obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence and assault and battery.
A fifth count of misconduct in office didn’t go to the jury because the judge granted a motion for a directed verdict, meaning there was insufficient evidence presented for the charge.
“Domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable – law enforcement and civilians alike,” Nessel said.
Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police said Mullin had been on an unpaid suspension since his arrest on February 12. After the conviction Mullin’s law enforcement certification was revoked and his employment terminated.
He will be back in court on December 2 for sentencing.
He faces up to 5 years in prison for the obstruction charge, four years in prison for the charge of injuring an officer, one year in jail for aggravated domestic violence and 93 days in jail for assault and battery.
