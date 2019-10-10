A Michigan State Police trooper and two good Samaritans saved a fisherman who fell overboard on Thursday.
It happened about 1:05 p.m. on Lake Missaukee in Lake City.
A 70-year-old Houghton Lake woman called 911 and said her 71-year-old husband had fallen overboard from their fishing boat, MSP said.
The woman told the Missaukee County Central Dispatch her husband was in the water and unable to get back in the boat, MSP said.
Trooper Kevin Flick commandeered a boat from Sandra and Ted Steinacker, and the three of them rushed to the couple's aid, MSP said.
Flick and the Steinackers were able to get the man into the Steinacker's boat, MSP said.
They were also able to transfer the man's wife to their boat.
Flick and the good Samaritans took the couple to shore while towing the fishing boat to shore.
The man was treated by shore by Lake City EMS and was in good condition, MSP said.
He was in the water for about 20 minutes before being saved, MSP said.
