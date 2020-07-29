A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
It happened about 3:30 a.m. on Geddes Road near Division Street in Washtenaw County's Superior Township.
The trooper was responding to assist another police agency on a 911 call when the patrol car left the roadway and crashed, MSP said.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
The trooper was transported to the University of Michigan hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.