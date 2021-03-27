A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an overnight traffic crash while on March 26.
The Third District IMPACT Team trooper was completing a traffic stop near Lincoln Street, on Fenton Road in Genesee County. During the traffic stop, the emergency lights were activated according to Michigan State Police.
The trooper was outside of the patrol car when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado hit the patrol car from behind. The driver of the Silverado was a 42-year-old from Grand Blanc.
According to MSP, the driver crashed into the rear of the patrol car pushing it forward into the trooper and the Ford Fusion that was stopped.
The trooper was pushed into the hood of the patrol car and fell near the roadway into a grassy area. The trooper was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to MSP.
The Ford Fusion driver was not injured. The driver of the Silverado was evaluated for injuries and released.
After an investigation, the Silverado driver has been arrested and lodged in jail for operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.