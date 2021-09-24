A Michigan State Police trooper driving a marked car was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in Flint according to MSP.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Ballenger and Corunna. The trooper and two people in the other vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
