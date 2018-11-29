A military veteran and Michigan State trooper who has had his community behind him as he battles cancer is preparing to go back to work.
In 2017, MSP Trooper Justin Matinkhah went to the doctor for his annual physical, and learned he had leukemia.
The community of Mayville, where he, and his wife and children live, rallied behind him, along with his brothers in blue.
In Nov. 2017, a 31-year-old German man donated bone marrow to Justin. And today, Nov. 29 marks the 1-year anniversary of that transplant.
In a post to a Facebook page dedicated to documenting his journey, he wrote.
“Today marks the one year anniversary from my bone marrow transplant which gave me a new chance at life. I am happy to report that I feel great and will be headed back to work on Monday:). The continuous support from everyone has truly been an inspiration and has been crucial in me getting to this point. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone❤️.”
