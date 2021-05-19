A Michigan State Police trooper was saved by Narcan while doing a traffic stop according to the Michigan State Police.
On Wednesday, Bay County Central Dispatch aired a BOL for a reckless driver on M-13 in Bay County near Beaver Road. Michigan State Police Troopers from the Tri-City Post conducted a traffic stop after locating the vehicle.
The driver was suspected to be under the influence of drugs according to MSP.
While searching the vehicle, a one-year veteran MSP trooper encountered suspected narcotics. The trooper adjusted his face mask and fell to the ground after feeling lethargy and disoriented.
The trooper’s partner recognized signs of an overdose and begin administering a dose of Narcan. At that time, the trooper was able to recover according to MSP.
The trooper was transported to a local hospital, and he is in stable condition. He is expected to be released soon.
The 32-year-old suspect is being evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert of operating under the influence. There are additional investigations ongoing for possible felony drug charges.
As a precaution, all MSP troopers have been equipped with Narcan. Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects exposure to an opioid.
