A Michigan State Police trooper is credited with saving another trooper from choking.
It happened Monday, April 1 as the troopers from the Tri-City Post were having lunch at the IHOP on Tittabawassee Road.
During their meal Trooper Croley noticed her partner’s face turning red, he then grabbed his throat.
She confirmed he was chocking, and performed an abdominal thrust, dislodging the piece of food from her partner’s throat.
The other trooper refused further medical treatment and completed his scheduled shift.
