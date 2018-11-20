It was a crime shocking in its brazenness.
A masked man on a mission to kill another walked into a Saginaw liquor store, found his target and gunned him down.
The suspect ran off, but he did not elude authorities for long.
“And admitted that he was there and that he had a mask on his face as he approached the Liquor Valley Store,” Michigan State Police Trooper Daniel Inman told the court on Monday, Nov. 20.
Inman claims Detorrian Johnson told him that during questioning.
Johnson is accused of killing Terry Daniels at the Liquor Valley Store in Saginaw back in September.
Johnson had his preliminary exam in a Saginaw County courtroom on Monday.
On the witness stand, Inman said the defendant talked to him about the incident that ended Daniel’s life.
“He explained that he walked in and once he walked into the store, after seeing Terry at the counter he let his emotions take over him. And he couldn’t describe specifically what happened. He said his memory lapses when he gets angry. But all he remembers, he said he felt like he was floating and then eventually he remembers running away. He ran home and he remembered feeling remorseful,” Inman said.
Investigators said Daniels was shot three times. He ran to the back of the store and collapsed.
Inman also testified in court that Johnson came clean about the murder weapon, a Colt 45 pistol.
“He admitted ownership of the pistol, denied it belonging to his mother or his brother. And told me that he put it in the ceiling of the basement,” Inman said.
Inman also talked about the motive behind the shooting. He said Johnson believed it was Daniels who was responsible for the death of his cousin.
Inman told the court Johnson had a hard time dealing with the loss of his family member.
“He said that he knew that Terry Daniels was the last person to see his cousin alive bleeding on the floor,” Inman said.
