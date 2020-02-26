Well, you don’t see that every day.
Michigan State Police said a Cadillac Post trooper was on M-115 on Tuesday watching for speeders.
What he didn’t expect to stop was a runaway horse & buggy on M-115 and 70th Avenue.
Apparently, the horse was given a verbal warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.