Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Todd Parsons might be wearing blue, but you could call him Santa Claus.
“Oh, it feels great," he said.
Parsons, along with other state police troopers delivered gifts to children at two area hospitals. Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland, and Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.
Our cameras were in Midland as the long arm of the law reached out to spread some joy to those who need it.
"There was one mother that was particularly happy because she hadn't been able to shop for her niece and nephews,” Parsons said. “So, we gave them a few more toys so they're able to give them to her niece and nephews."
As you can imagine, staff here at the hospital appreciated what the state police did.
"I think it's awesome. I love it," said nurse Kayla Mayhew
She says this gesture by the state police is what the Christmas spirit is all about.
"There's people here that you know are going through hard times over the holidays, that just delivered brand new babies,” Mayhew said. “There's people here believe it or not that are struggling. So just to watch them come through and brighten up their days like that is really sweet of them."
Parsons is quick to point out none of this would be possible without the gracious amount of toy donations the state police received from the public at the Tri-City post.
"We had to come up with some creative way to disperse them, so we'll see how it goes,” Parsons said. “If it works out and we're in the same situation next year then we'll do it again."
