Four troopers from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post traveled to Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to extradite three suspects who all had multiple felony warrants. The warrants stem from investigations started by the Trooper Investigator Unit.
The Trooper Investigator unit investigates complex crimes against children including child sexually abusive material, criminal sexual conduct, and child abuse. Since 2018, the unit has investigated around 600 complaints in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw County.
The MSP worked with the United States Marshals Service, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The three suspects coming back from Florida to Michigan are:
- Austin Wade Smith, 21, from Middleburg, Florida is charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the third degree, one count of CSC in the fourth degree and three counts of CSC in the fourth degree.
- James Boyd Riley, 37, from Whittemore, Michigan is charged with nine counts of CSC in the first degree.
- Robert Leroy Ogle, 66, from Beverly Hills, Florida is charged with five counts of CSC in the second degree, two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes and three counts of indecent exposure.
The Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office funded the extradition.
“I am proud that I was able to partner with the Michigan State Police to devise and execute a plan to bring these defendants back to Michigan to answer for their alleged crimes,” said Jim Bacarella, the Iosco County Prosecutor.
“Crime often doesn’t pay attention to jurisdictional lines on a map,” said Lt. Michael Brown, assistant commander of the MSP West Branch Post. “Working with our partners on the local, state, and federal level in two states, the MSP was happy to have a hand in bringing these defendants back to Iosco County in the hopes the victims involved can begin to have a sense of closure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.