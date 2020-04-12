Two suspects were taken into custody after breaking into an unknown property in Iosco County.
According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to the area of Lakeside Blvd and Birch St. in Plainfield Township to assist deputies with a breaking and entering that had just occurred.
Troopers said the two suspects were located and taken into custody.
There is no further information at this time.
