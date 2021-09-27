Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Shiawassee County over the weekend.
It happened on I-69 near Morrice Road about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 in Perry Township.
A 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 20-year-old Arthur Moya from Battle Creek, was heading east in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a 2018 Mazda 3, driven by 32-year-old Ryan Laubhan from Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police.
Both drivers, who were wearing seatbelts, were killed on impact. No other occupants were in either vehicle.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Troopers were assisted by the Perry Fire Department, Perry Police Department, Durand Police Department, and Durand Fire Department.
