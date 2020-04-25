Two people are hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Saginaw.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers and officers with Saginaw PD responded to reports of a shooting at about 3:35 a.m. on the 3300 block of Fulton.
Troopers said they found a 18-year-old female and a 26-year-old male who has been shot. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds.
Troopers said the shooter is still at large.
MSP Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
