Two regional Michigan State Police leaders have been placed on administrative leave.
Monday, the Seventh District commander and assistant commander were placed on administrative leave after officials say they violated MSP policy.
An internal investigation found the two people violated department policy regarding the promotion and selection process.
The two leaders will remain on leave until the end of the discipline process, MSP officials said.
The sixth district commander will serve as acting commander in the seventh district until they return.
The seventh district covers 19 counties in the northern lower peninsula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.