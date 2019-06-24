Michigan State Police Troopers are looking for subjects in a theft and hit and run case.
Around 8 p.m. on June 13, a man and woman were caught stealing several items from Menards in the Traverse City area, troopers said.
An employee followed the two into the parking lot to try and get the items back. The woman ignored the employee, got into the driver’s seat of a silver GMC SUV, according to troopers.
The woman put the vehicle in reverse and hit the employee, knocking him back, troopers said.
The employee wasn’t injured.
Troopers are looking for the two people involved. The woman has a tattoo on her upper left chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (231) 779-6040.
