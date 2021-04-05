A local police department was forced to disband as funding to keep it operating dries up. Now, the job of protecting the residents falls on outside help.
State Police are now taking over patrols in Gaines Township after the local officers turned in their badges last week.
“So, we’re here to support the citizens of Michigan and we will be here to help them if they call for help,” Michigan State Police Lt. Liz Rich said.
Last week, the Gaines Township Police Department turned in their gear after the township announced it didn't have enough money to support the police force. Now state police troopers are taking over.
“The Flint post commander wants everybody to know that they will be there, not to panic, that they will get serviced,” Rich said.
Residents, along with Gaines Township Police Chief Mark Schmitzer, have expressed concerns with response times due to the change.
“Our normal response times when on duty is five to eight minutes, normal response time for state police is a half hour if they have to come from one of the other jurisdictions,” Schmitzer said.
But Rich said they're prepared to make sure that won't be an issue.
“They are going to assign the new troopers that come out of recruit school into that area so that they can shorten the response time as well,” she said.
The township treasurer said the only way to save the department is if voters approve a property tax increase of 89mills come May 4.
“If the millage fails, I will assist the township in shutting down the police department which means eliminating equipment and when that is done, I will be done,” he said.
Rich said, no matter the outcome, they will be there to serve.
“The Michigan State Police is there to support regardless of what happens in the township,” she said.
