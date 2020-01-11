Michigan State Police is asking motorist to only be on the road for emergency purposes.
MSP's Bay Region troopers tweeted that motorists in Bay, Saginaw, Midland and Genesee counties should only travel for emergency purposes today.
According to the tweet, the weather has deteriorated and iced over the roads in these counties making travel extremely dangerous for everyone.
They are asking that you please stay home and stay safe if you can.
