With a mix of precipitation expected across the Lower Peninsula, Michigan State Police and Emergency Management and the Homeland Security Division are encouraging residents to be prepared for the flooding, power outages and dangerous travel.
“Keeping Michiganders safe during severe weather is one of my top priorities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “My office, along with state departments, will be closely monitoring weather conditions as they develop and proactively coordinating with emergency managers to support local response efforts as appropriate. We are also encouraging Michiganders to be safe and take precautions during these extreme weather conditions that are being predicted this weekend.”
Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet are expected this weekend with ice accumulation.
Michigan State Police released a series of tips to keep you safe this weekend.
To stay safe during a winter storm
• Stay indoors if possible. If you must go outside, wear protective gear, such as hats, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.
• Watch for signs of frostbite, which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face.
• Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.
• Watch pets closely and keep them indoors when possible. Animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite and other cold weather injuries.
• Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, in your kit in case you become stranded.
>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour for weekend storm<<
Safe winter driving tips
• Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule or postpone the driving trip, if possible.
• DO NOT crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.
• Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.
• Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.
• Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and license plate before driving.
Preparing for a flood
• Create an emergency preparedness kit with a 72-hour supply of water, including three gallons per person. Include extra water if you have pets.
• Put important documents and valuables in a water-proof container on the top floor of your home.
• Create an inventory of your household items and take photos of the interior and exterior of your home.
• Double-check sump pumps to ensure they are working properly. If possible, have a battery backup system.
• Make sure your neighborhood storm drains are clear of debris. Clogged storm drains contribute to flooded roadways.
Driving in a flood
• Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
• Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.
• Do not try to take short cuts, they may be blocked. Stick to designated routes.
• Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.
