At least five motorcycle crashes were reported all in a single Sunday afternoon.
Those crashes prompted state police to urge drivers to look twice and be more careful on the roadways.
"My father was my best friend. I had him for almost 33 years of my life, and I'm happy that I had him for that time," Raymond Daenzer said.
A father gone too soon to a motorcycle crash in May two years ago.
"It's something you don't wish upon anyone to have to go through," Daenzer said.
Losing a loved one to distracted driving. Daenzer said it could have been any motorcyclist.
"Anyone who knows my father or was even at the funeral, it was a standing room only in the church. He was loved, we loved him, he loved everyone. Just be aware of your surroundings. Please put down your cell phone. Just get rid of all of the distractions and save a life," Daenzer said.
Not driving distracted is a good start, but the Michigan Secretary of State said it's also good to be familiar with motorcyclist's hand signals. A left arm raised up signals a right turn, the left arm pointed outward signals a left turn, and the left arm pointed down signals a stop.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, but Daenzer said it needs to go further than that.
"May leads into the really nice summer of Michigan's weather. Yes, be aware of motorcyclists, but be aware of them also year-round," Daenzer said.
Daenzer wants everyone on the road to simply be more alert so another family doesn't have to go through what his did.
"Now I'm growing up without a father, my sister doesn't have her father, my mother lost her husband, my soon to be child won't have a grandfather," Daenzer said.
