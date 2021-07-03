The Michigan State Police are warning residents to use caution while using the Shiawassee River this weekend.
MSP and emergency responders in Shiawassee County have had to rescue multiple kayakers from the river near the area of Geeck Road and Exchange Roads because of unsafe river conditions. Some of the unsafe river conditions include high levels of water, a strong current, and large debris along the river.
MSP is reminding river users to:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Have a charged cell phone for emergency situations.
- Avoid consuming alcohol.
