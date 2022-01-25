A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck on I-475 in Genesee County while a trooper was on the scene of another vehicle crash.
At 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, a sergeant was in his patrol vehicle and parked out of the lane of traffic with his emergency lights activated while he was investigating an earlier crash on southbound I-475 near Stewart Avenue, MSP said.
The driver of the earlier crash, a 29-year-old woman from Davison, was placed in the front seat passenger of the patrol vehicle for their safety.
A 20-year-old woman from Flushing driving a 2009 Nissan Murano was heading south when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the parked patrol vehicle, according to MSP.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.