A Virginia man was arrested in Michigan on a third intoxicated driving offense.
Verlin Robbins, 49 from Keokee, Virginia, was driving on US-131 near East 10 Road in Wexford County when a trooper saw him driving erratically, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Robbins was pulled over and the trooper said there were signs the man was intoxicated.
A roadside investigation found Robbins was under the influence of drugs, he was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail, troopers said.
Troopers checked Robbin’s driving record and found this was at least his third arrest for impaired or intoxicated driving and he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
He was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of drugs third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense and habitual offender second.
