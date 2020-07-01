Michigan State Police are urging Michigan residents to prepare for extreme heat.
With temperatures expected to reach above 90 degrees this holiday weekend, MSP wants residents to take steps to stay safe.
“Extreme heat can be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking some precautionary steps, you can minimize your risk of heat-related injury and help those who are most affected by severe heat.”
They have released the following tips to prevent a heat-related injury:
- Find places with air conditioning to take a break from the heat.
- If you are outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
- Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as it could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
- Avoid high-energy activities.
- Check yourself, family members and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.
You can always check the latest First Warn 5 forecast here.
