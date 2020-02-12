Michigan State Police are sounding the alert after a Mid-Michigan resident got a scam letter from someone claiming to be with a Canadian bank.
The letter was allegedly from Michael Burlington of Toronto, who claimed to be an accounts manager with TD Canada Trust Bank.
The letter said the Huron County resident was the sole beneficiary and next of kin to a deceased customer who left behind more than $47 million. The letter went on to explain how to contact Mr. Burlington and stated that “this transaction requires all confidentiality at this stage and I believe that you are ready to keep this absolutely discreet until after the successful transfer of the funds to your bank accounts.”
Michigan State Police said the letter was obviously copied and mass produced with the name being changed. Click here to see a copy of the scam.
Luckily the Huron County resident did not fall for it, and did not lose any money.
