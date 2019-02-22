Michigan State Police wants residents to be safe and stay cautious this weekend as Mid-Michigan will see some high winds.
The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph starting Sunday morning and will continue throughout the evening.
Police said strong winds and blowing snow could make travel dangerous with possible whiteout conditions statewide.
The severe weather could also bring widespread power outages, police said.
“The length of a power outage can never be predicted,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “Taking a few steps to prepare ahead of a power outage can minimize loss and keep all members of your household as comfortable as possible.”
Police offered some tips to stay prepared in case of a power outage:
• Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.
• Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that requires refrigeration. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.
• Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.
• Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.
• Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.
• Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.
