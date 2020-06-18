Spoofing is when a caller clones their phone number to disguise their identity, usually as a business or a government entity.
It is a tool scammers use to try to get personal information or money from people.
The Michigan State Police is warning residents to be on the lookout for spoofing after someone spoofed the phone number of the MSP West Branch post.
Several residents reported receiving an unusual phone call that appeared to originate from the post's main phone number (989-345-0956), police said.
The calls alleged the recipient was being investigated for human trafficking. The caller hung up after the recipients began asking questions, police said.
MSP offered the following tips to help residents avoid falling victim to scams:
- Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
- If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
- Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes" or "No."
- Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords, or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
- Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
