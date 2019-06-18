Throughout Michigan there are a number of communities where horse drawn carriages and buggies use the roadways.
Michigan State Police advise the public that by state law driven, ridden, or herded animals are "traffic" and are to be treated like vehicles.
The caution comes in the wake of an incident this month that left three Amish children dead.
https://www.wnem.com/news/children-killed-after-pickup-truck-hits-amish-horse-drawn-carriage/article_90947062-8a38-11e9-9682-9f4502cd078c.html
According to MSP horse drawn carriages are required to be equipped with orange safety triangles identifying them as slow moving vehicles. Buggies should also have reflective tape.
State law requires that buggies and horse drawn vehicles should be granted all the rights of a motorized vehicle, and are required to obey all traffic laws.
Animal drawn vehicles aren't required to have headlamps, windshield wipers, or seat-belts, but drivers must use hand signals to indicate a turn.
