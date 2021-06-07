Michigan State Police are reminding residents scams can come in many different forms after two people were swindled out of thousands of dollars.
Police said the scam involves online dating websites. The perpetrators contacted the victims and sent them fraudulent checks. The scammer then asked for money through a third party using Bitcoin.
MSP reports one victim sent $3,000 and the other sent more than $9,000. Both investigations originated from a local credit union in Lake City.
The MSP Houghton Lake Post is reminding residents using checks they know are fraudulent can lead to criminal charges against them.
“Be cautious when accepting calls, emails, texts, etc. from people you do not know,” the MSP Houghton Lake Post wrote. “You may also contact law enforcement if you suspect someone is trying to scam you.”
