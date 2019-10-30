A warning for parents about where your child will be trick-or-treating this Halloween.
TV5 spoke with Michigan State Police about the lack of limitations when it comes to sex offenders passing out candy.
Halloween is a spooky time of year when little ghosts and goblins get to roam freely in search of sweets. But as much fun as it can be, it’s not always the safest for children.
“Currently in the state of Michigan, there is 33,706 sex offenders that should be registered here in the State of Michigan,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant David Kaiser.
Lt. Kaiser said Michigan ranks number four nationwide in terms of the number of sex offenders. He said it’s not illegal for sex offenders to hand out candy on Halloween.
He says the best way to stay safe is to check the public sex offender registry which is available online to anyone.
“It’s available by any computer and it will tell you. You can enter your address and it will tell you any sex offenders in your area. You can also enter your city and it will list sex offenders with a picture and an identification where they live, their address in the area so you will know if your kids are trick or treating in that area, which houses to avoid,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser also suggests speaking with your children about sex offenders and about specific locations to avoid.
“One of the things we also recommend that parents talk to their children about at trick-or-treat time is to stay in groups, carry flashlights and glow sticks, don’t take shortcuts through back alleys or backyards, and when you do go to houses go as a group or as a couple and never ever go inside a home for trick-or-treat,” Kaiser said.
