The Michigan State Police West Branch Post is reminding motorists that their Trunkline Traffic Initiative is still ongoing.
The initiative dedicates extra hours to traffic enforcement to main roadways running through the West Branch Post area including M-65, M-55, M-33, I-75 and US-23.
They say the goal of the initiative is to reduce fatalities and injuries through education.
“One life lost or one injury sustained due to excessive speed or impaired driving is one too many,” said Lt. Mike Brown, assistant commander of the West Branch Post. “State troopers and officers with our local partner agencies are the ones who respond to these crashes on daily basis. We’re out there this summer to try and get the message out through education – or enforcement, if necessary.”
MSP reminds you to take the time to safely enjoy the scenery, slow down, don’t drink and drive and wear your seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.