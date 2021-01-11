Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received a threatening letter demanding $2 million in Bitcoin, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said the letter was postmarked in Indiana and included an unspecific threat against state employees.
MSP deemed the threat not credible.
An MSP spokesperson released the following statement on the incident:
“The Michigan State Police takes very seriously any threats made against elected officials or others. Upon being notified of this letter by the Executive Office in mid-December, we looked into it. Part of that review included consulting with the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. Ultimately, it was determined not to be a credible threat.”
