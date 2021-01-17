The Michigan State Police, the FBI, Lansing Police and Fire, and The National Guard were all in position on Jan. 17. Law enforcement plans to keep their guard up over the next coming weeks.
After the FBI were warned of potentially armed & violent protests in all 50 state capitals, Lansing was prepared for the worst.
"I think what struck me as someone who has listened to many, many threat briefings in my life was that the threats streams were more specific and more targeted that I had understood from just reading the media," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said.
Luckily, the day ran its course smoothly, with no reports of violence or arrests.
The Mayor of Lansing, Andy Schor calls it a success, but doesn't plan to let his guard down just yet.
"We will stay vigilant. We know there's more to the day, more to the week coming up," Schor said.
A combined effort of numerous law enforcement entities including the Michigan State Police, Lansing Police Department, and the Michigan National Guard were prepared for any threat the capitol could have faced.
"We're prepared for anything that might have occurred today. We were prepared for 12 people to show up, or we were prepared for thousands of people to show up," Lt. Brian Oleksyk of the Michigan State Police Department said.
Lansing police Department's chief, Daryl Green, said today has prepped them for any future threats.
"Today was a template on how we move forward when we have threats like how we've seen this past week," Green said.
Moving forward, MSP will continue to have increased police presence in Lansing for weeks to come. Even after the inauguration on Jan. 20.
