An Indianfields Township man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 troopers were dispatched to investigate a criminal sexual conduct complaint.
Michigan State Police said a 43-year-old woman responded to a local radio station call-in ad for a cleaning person.
When meeting the 52-year-old man from Indianfields Township and spending some time together, the woman was sexually assaulted, police said.
Troopers and detectives arrested the suspect.
He was lodged in the Tuscola County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
MSP said citizens should be vigilant when meeting people from an online posting, radio posting, Craigslist or Facebook sale.
