A Saginaw woman suffered minor injuries after hitting a train in Saginaw County.
On Friday, Jan. 3 at approximately 9:33 p.m., Michigan State Police Troopers were called to Gera Road near Wadsworth Road in Reese for a crash between a train and car.
MSP said a blue Ford Fusion was traveling South on Gera Rd. and failed to yield for the train.
According to troopers, the driver was a female from Saginaw. She was taken to Covenant Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
MSP said she was cited for failing to yield. She told troopers that she did not see the train coming.
Reese Fire and Mobile Medical Response assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.