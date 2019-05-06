A West Branch woman could face charges after police said she hit and injured someone with her vehicle.
A 41-year-old West Branch woman was driving home when she said she saw a ramp in the middle of the road and asked a group of people nearby to move the ramp, so she could pass, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
When no one would move the ramp, the woman tried to go around it, but a crowd formed in front of her on the road, troopers said.
A 42-year-old woman was hit by the vehicle when it went through the crowd and her right leg was injured, according to troopers.
The driver told troopers she wasn’t going to stop and was going to drive through the crowd. She said once the victim was hit, bystanders stopped her from going any further.
The victim told troopers she was trying to see what was going on when she walked into the road and was hit. She said she didn’t want to press charges.
The incident will be sent to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.