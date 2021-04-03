Michigan State Police Troopers are working to see if two cases in Huron County are connected.
On Friday, April 2, Troopers were searching the area between Owendale and Gagetown for a 53-year-old Sebewaing woman who had gone missing just after midnight on Friday. She had been seen last near Bach and Pobanz roads in Brookfield Township in Huron County.
Around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, April 3 a passerby called Huron County 911 to report they found the body of a woman in a water-filled ditch along Kilmanagh Road between Brown and Pobanz roads.
MSP and Huron County Sheriff's Deputies are processing the scene. They are awaiting positive identification of the body to see if the cases are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.