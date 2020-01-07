A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend shot her, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers said the 17-year-old man in custody after a shooting in the 900 block of Edison Street in Zilwaukee.
The 20-year-old woman was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.
She’s in critical condition at the local hospital.
Troopers said the two had a previous dating relationship.
