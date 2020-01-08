Michigan State Police are working to piece together what exactly led to a shooting in Zilwaukee that hospitalized a 20-year-old woman.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 8 on the 900 block of Edison, South of Kochville Rd.
A 17-year-old remains behind bars, investigators said he will be charged as an adult.
“Whenever you have a tragedy like this its devastating to a family, especially when it involves a friend and a family member,” said Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police. “Upon arrival, they located a 20-year-old female who had been shot by a 17-year-old friend.”
Police said the shooting stem from an argument between the victim and the suspect.
“It does not appear to be drug-related but was an argument that escalated to the point of the 17-year-old young man pulling out a gun and shooting the female,” Kaiser said.
TV5 did speak with neighbors who said the family had just moved in a couple of months ago. They said the family stayed to themselves.
Officials said the 20-year-old victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.
“Right now you’re looking at at least felonious assault, he used a weapon. The other charge will be felony firearm, he used the weapon to commit the felony,” Kaiser said. “Should this victim pass, now you’re looking at a murder charge.”
There is no information on when the suspect will be arraigned at this time.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
