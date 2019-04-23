An Alpena woman is facing charges after allegedly using her old roommate’s Bridge Card.
Michigan State Police said the investigation started when the owner of the card noticed the account was missing some money.
The investigation led troopers to 44-year-old Denielle Proffitt, from Hillman.
Troopers said the victim had previously lived with Proffitt, and a replacement card was reportedly sent to Proffitt’s resident after the victim moved out. Investigators said they collected evidence from an Alpena Walmart to implicate Proffitt, who was then arrested.
She has been charged with one count of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and one count of illegal sale or use of a credit card.
