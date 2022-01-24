Michigan State Police are working with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking.
From Jan. 24 to 28, MSP motor carrier officers will join the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.
The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness and educate those who may see human trafficking, such as commercial drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.
To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.
