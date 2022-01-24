Michigan State Police generic
Source: MSP

Michigan State Police are working with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking.

From Jan. 24 to 28, MSP motor carrier officers will join the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness and educate those who may see human trafficking, such as commercial drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.