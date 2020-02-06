A serious injury crash on M-13 in Kawkawlin Township is now under investigation.
Police said that crash happened at about 6:10 a.m. on Feb. 6. Callers reported that a driver in an Oldsmobile was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes of M-13.
The 20-year-old driver crashed into a semi-truck near Cottage Grove Rd. after the semi-truck driver attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid the crash, according to police. A head-on collision was avoided, but the Oldsmoible driver crashed into the semi-truck’s wheel and axel assembly.
The driver of the Oldmobile was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated and hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
The 41-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured in the cash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The roadway was closed between Cottage Grove and Linwood for about four hours, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
