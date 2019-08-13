After reports of a wrong-way driver on US-127 in Roscommon County, Michigan State Police arrested a man who drove from Green Bay, Wisconsin while drinking whiskey.
On Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:20 p.m., troopers from the Houghton Lake Post received several calls about a northbound silver vehicle in the southbound lanes of US-127.
While troopers were responding to the area to locate the vehicle, they received a call about a silver passenger vehicle that was traveling north on southbound lanes and was all over the roadway, police said.
Police said the vehicle was reported to have gotten off the eastbound M-55 off-ramp.
Troopers found the vehicle matching the description and registration plate given by callers at a Sunoco gas station in Houghton Lake.
As the vehicle was leaving the parking area, troopers stopped the vehicle to investigate.
Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man drove from Green Bay, Wisconsin and was trying to get back to his home in Lincoln Park.
The driver said he was drinking whiskey from the time he left Green Bay until the trooper stopped him.
He was arrested for operating while intoxicated and operating with a high blood alcohol content.
The driver was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail where police learned his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
